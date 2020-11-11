About this show

Our protagonists were custom-made for Magda Goebbels, the unofficial First Lady of Nazi Germany. But the Nazi utopia was never realised, so what happens to them next? Once the epitome of style, and at the forefront of a powerful regime, now they are struggling to adapt in a newly-united world. They have been passed from owner to owner with no control, through the decades of history. This is their chance - the tables are turned when these unexpected voices get to tell their own story. They decide to have a conversation about blame and responsibility. And it's time to pay attention, because it's our version of history they're questioning.