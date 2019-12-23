About this show

This performance of Carols at the Hall is suitable for children and adults with autism, sensory and communication impairments and learning disabilities as well as individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind and partially sighted. Sing-along to beloved classics in the spectacular surroundings of the Royal Albert Hall this Christmas at what's set to be London's finest carol concerts of the season.

These special concerts at the Hall have become a festive favourite over the years. In 2019, join us for a sensational show of traditional carols and modern arrangements, brought to life by world class musicians. Chill-out spaces will be available outside the auditorium, and BSL interpretation will be provided.