About this show

The story of a lonely woodcutter who lovingly carves a boy out of wood is gobsmackingly reimagined as a dazzling adult pantomime. A spell transforms Pinocchio into a real boy, and sends him on a great adventure. But soon he discovers he has a very peculiar affliction: whenever he tells a lie, Pinocchio starts to grow - in a very embarrassing place.

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Above The Stag's award-winning Christmas shows with a glorious concoction of comedy, songs, slapstick and sweet-throwing, and a tale that reminds you: if you can't get love, you can at least get wood.