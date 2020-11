About this show

Join Topsie Redfern or The Dame for Children's Interactive Storytelling.. It's Christmas and every child needs a good fairy tale to be told to them. These stories are classics. The story's will be told with social distancing secure interaction, mime, actions, and silliness in this 45 min show. So could it be Jack, Cinderella or even Puss in Boots. Parents are encouraged to partake as well alongside their children after all, do we ever grow up???