About this show

Be among the first to head back to the Royal Albert Hall as we open our doors this November for our first socially-distanced ‘trial run' ahead of our Christmas season. Thomas Trotter's organ recital will be the first public event held in our beautiful auditorium since we closed our doors on 17 March. There will be a very limited number of seats available for this show featuring a popular repertoire from J.S. Bach's to Eric Coates and Edward Elgar played by the renowned organist on the Hall's majestic 9,999-pipe Henry Willis organ. We look forward to welcoming you back safely for the first time in over six months.