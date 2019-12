About this show

Set in the near future, this unique production blends music genres and performance into a timeless version of Ovid's legend. Orfeus confronts his true nature to save the beautiful poet Euridice from his father Pluto, the fascist ruler of a dystopian empire. Grammy award-winning Nmon Ford plays Orfeus.

Blurring the lines of opera, house music and theatre, Nmon Ford's Orfeus makes its World Premiere at the Young Vic, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright.