About this show

A host of West End performers and recording artists join forces in a series of musical theatre cabarets with a twist at The Other Palace this year in this five-star awarded show. Featuring West End's leading man, Norman Bowman (Murder Ballad, 42nd Street) actor and singer Harry Kit Lee (Little Shop Of Horrors) crossover soprano Claire Delaney (Royal Albert Hall, Galavant) and Britain's Got Talent winner and former member of vocal harmony group, Collabro, Richard Hadfield. These performers are set to delight you throughout 2020 with specially themed shows packed full of all your West End favourites and more. Brought to you by the producer of House of Broadway, this is a cabaret series simply not to be missed.