About this show

Relive the Greatest Dance Music of all time. Reimagined. Rediscovered. Experience dance hits performed by the 50-strong London Concert Orchestra, sensational vocalists and special guest DJ, against a backdrop of lights, lasers and special effects. Hits will include the iconic Insomnia by Faithless, The Chemical Brothers' Hey Boy Hey Girl, Darude's Sandstorm, Fatboy Slim's Right Here, Right Now and many more.