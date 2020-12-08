About this show

With family-sized helpings of Bourne’s trademark wit, pathos and magical fantasy, Nutcracker! follows Clara’s bittersweet journey from a darkly comic Christmas Eve at Dr. Dross’ Orphanage, through a shimmering, ice-skating winter wonderland to the scrumptious candy kingdom of Sweetieland, influenced by the lavish Hollywood musicals of the 1930’s.

Tchaikovsky’s glorious score and Anthony Ward’s delectable sets and costumes combine with Bourne’s dazzling choreography to create a fresh and charmingly irreverent interpretation of the classic. Expect a sprinkling of delicious new surprises in this reinvented production for 2021.

Hailed by The Observer as "the undisputed king of dance theatre", master storyteller Matthew Bourne and his New Adventures company have produced some of the most successful dance productions of the last two decades including The Red Shoes, Swan Lake, Cinderella, Edward Scissorhands and most recently his acclaimed reimagining of Romeo and Juliet.