About this show

"I don't mind that he dumped me. Well, of course I mind but I'm over it, y'know? Technically he didn't dump me, he just broke up with me. Those aren't the same thing. ?Dumped' and ?broke up with' - definitely not the same." Break-ups are never easy. Maddy thinks that she has the whole world at her feet until her fiance leaves her for another woman. She tries to get over it, enlisting the help of dancing, cake and straight whiskey, but nothing seems to help. That is when everything begins to spiral out of control for this young woman. Join Maddy as she tells the story of one fateful night that changes the course of her life forever. This one-woman show is a modern retelling of the Greek tragedy Medea. Through a mixture of storytelling, movement, and some catchy tunes, Maddy charts her struggle with her mental health and ultimately proves that the end of a relationship doesn't have to mean the end of the world.

Part of the Vaults Festival at The Gift Horse @ The Horse & Stables - 122-124 Westminster Bridge Road, Bishop's London SE1 7RW