About this show

Cirque du Soleil returns to London’s Royal Albert Hall with the European Premiere of LUZIA, a waking dream of Mexico.



Escape to an imaginary Mexico – a sumptuous world suspended between dreams and reality. Smoothly passing from an old movie set to the ocean to a smoky dance hall or an arid desert, LUZIA cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity. The delightfully imaginative and visually stunning show will see brand new acts and breath-taking production, never before used by Cirque du Soleil at The Royal Albert Hall, including incorporating rain into acrobatic and artistic scenes.



The arrival of LUZIA next year marks 30 years since Cirque du Soleil first brought its captivating magic and awe-inspiring acrobatics to the UK. Cirque du Soleil’s World renowned circus has brought wonder and delight to over 150 million people in more than 300 cities and 6 continents.



See the European Premiere of the spectacular Luzia at an iconic London venue.