About this show

Love2Laugh is a vibrant show which is dedicated to bringing together some of the funniest comedians around.

Judi Love is one of the UK's fastest rising comedians who's popularity is growing exponentially. Amongst some of her recent achievements she has made TV appearances on E4's 8 out of 10 Cats, This Morning, Good Morning Britain and Loose Women. She has her own BBC Radio London show and is a regular on BBC 5 Live. Judi also recently a huge hit performing to a crowd of 10,000 at SSE Arena, Wembley for Comic Relief. Judi Love will be hosting the show alongside Fatiha El-Ghorri, Junior Booker and Glenda Jaxson.