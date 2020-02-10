About this show

Three wannabe organists, one pizza waitress - and a whole load of pipe dreams... River (a gay woman of colour from a modest background) and privileged Paul (a straight, white millennial) are unlikely best friends. However their love of sacred music and a flat-share at college has cemented their friendship. Having moved to London to fulfil their artistic ambitions, River and Paul are now jobbing musicians. But both are determined to pursue their real passion of playing cathedral organs. Along with their musician flatmate John, they're all searching for the perfect job - one which will give them an organ loft to call their own. But when Gemma, a white-wine-drinking, drum & bass playing, fun-loving waitress from the local pizzeria comes into their lives, the trouble really begins!

Rehearsed Reading. All proceeds in aid of the Lift Fund