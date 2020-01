About this show

Lloyd is back on the road for his third UK stand up tour. It's been a busy few years for Grimsby's favourite (for now, anyway) comedian/choirboy. He's recently been supporting Jack Whitehall on tour, and you may have also seen him in on 8 out of 10 cats (Channel 4), Can You Beat The Bookies? (BBC), Soccer AM (Sky One), Flinch (Netflix), Live At The Comedy Store (Comedy Central), Roast Battle (Comedy Central), Songs of Praise (BBC2) ((lol)).

