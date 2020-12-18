About this show

For a total celebration of Christmas in these difficult times, Lizzie Ball is the perfect answer. She is an outstanding violinist, vocalist and concert producer, performing in a variety of musical styles. With her attractive and infectious personality, she engages enthusiastically with world wide audiences. Whether it's working with her Classical Kicks creation, involving young musicians; on the continent leading chamber orchestras; recording as a top session musician at Abbey Road, as well as live international tours with countless eminent artists, or fronting stunning jazz evenings at Ronnie Scotts, Lizzie is a brilliant performer and entertainer. For her return to Crazy Coqs, Lizzie will be playing and singing a range of Christmas inspired music designed to get audiences in a party festive mood, accompanied on guitar by the high flying, in demand Nick Fitch and on double bass by the virtuoso Misha Mullov Abbado.