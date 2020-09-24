About this show

Lil Saffron is on a mission to feed the world. His new restaurant is about to open and bring the joy of tasty food and good nutrition to the people, but the evils that be conspire against him. When his arch-nemesis Donald McRonald moves against him, Lil Saff is forced to take matters into his own hands. Armed only with his extensive knowledge of the kitchen and an arsenal of pasta shapes, Lil Saff will have to risk everything to achieve his destiny. Salt. Pepper. Revenge. Pasta Grannies. Follow your favourite rapper chef on a spoken word hip hop odyssey into the heart of darkness and back out again in this musical comedy action adventure smorgasbord. Featuring big hooks, rhyme slinging cooks and more food puns than a restaurant naming brainstorm session. If you can't handle the heat, stay out of the kitchen.