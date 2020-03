About this show

Leave a Light On will be an extensive series of intimate, piano vocal concerts streamed live from The Theatre Cafe to audiences for a small affordable fee. The concerts will range from performers with huge, established followings to performers who may have only just started in theatre. Three 45-minute concerts will take place each day, aimed not only to provide financial support for the performers involved, but also to provide entertainment for people in self-isolation.

Week One

