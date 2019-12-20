About this show

Our intimate Late Night Jazz series presents sensational music in the relaxed setting of the Elgar Room. The series is part of a wide range of events to enjoy outside our main auditorium.

Start the holidays with this special evening of Vince Guaraldi's music from the classic animated TV special A Charlie Brown Christmas, plus other seasonal favourites, performed by the Jason Frederick Cinematic Trio. The first half of the show will feature music from A Charlie Brown Christmas, along with Vince's Cast Your Fate To The Wind and The Great Pumpkin Waltz, plus two brief films about the pianist and his Peanuts music. The second half will feature Vince Guaraldi-style Christmas tunes and a climactic swinging singalong 12 Days Of Christmas.

Elgar Room