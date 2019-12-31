About this show

Join the cast of the multi-award-winning La Clique and ring in the New Year in style.

La Clique perform a special one-off New Year's eve show featuring unmissable favorites and special guests transporting you into 2020. After midnight dance the night away with La Clique DJ’s all under the beautiful London Spiegeltent in the heart of London, Leicester Square. Price of admission includes a glass of bubbly and entry for the whole night, 9.30pm-2am. Dressing up is not compulsory but is strongly encouraged.

The multi-award-winning La Clique returns to the West End, a decade on from winning the Best Entertainment Olivier Award for its season at the Leicester Square Hippodrome. Born at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2004, this original and trailblazing Spiegeltent cabaret show has gone on to tour the globe to international acclaim and now returns to the beautiful Leicester Square Spiegeltent with a magnificent collection of extraordinary new artists and unmissable favourites.

Starring mistress of mayhem Bernie Dieter (Little Death Club) as MC, gentleman juggler Florian Brooks, the fire-breathing, sword-swallowing, side-show sensation Heather Holiday, iconic Bath Boy acrobat Stephen Williams and many more acts to be announced over the coming months. Accompanying this stellar line up will be La Clique Palace Orkestra, the scintillating live house band featuring the astounding vocals of Kelly Wolfgramm.

La Clique is the alternative Christmas show featuring the crème de la crème of the worlds of circus, comedy, cabaret, subversive performance and contemporary Vaudeville – promising a night of laughs, gasps, naughtiness and the best in cheeky adult cabaret.

The producers reserve the right to amend the line up as necessary.