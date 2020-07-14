About this show

For free, on Tuesdays & Thursdays at 1pm for 30 minutes, the King's Head Theatre is streaming a different window into the theatre accessible to everybody: our entire community, from artists to audiences to just Facebook followers, we can stay connected and we can develop together. On Tuesday, we are joined by Tori Allen-Martin from Burn Bright. Burn Bright is a not-for-profit organisation that seeks to champion women and level the playing field wherever possible - creating a network and opportunities to build writers up, lobbying for change, and calling out inequality and bad practise where they see it. Since Burn Bright's formation, writers Tori Allen-Martin and Sarah Henley have launched three initiatives: Time Bank, to connect writers who identify as women with industry professionals willing to offer mentorship, feedback and advice on a variety of topics affecting playwrights; Connect, a series of online panel discussions providing invaluable tools for professional and personal development and Better in Person, five short plays by five fantastic women written for and set on a Zoom call. On Thursday, creative producer Georgia Attlesey joins us - Georgia is a creative producer making big ideas more accessible through culture. She has programmed and delivered large scale events from prize ceremonies to festivals, gigs and performances. In the last seven years she has demystified philosophy for the HowTheLightGetsIn festival, popularised poetry at Poet in the City and the Forward Prizes and made climate change compelling to the creative community for Julie's Bicycle. Now freelance, she runs the Achates Philanthropy Prize and oversees public programming for London Film School. A Roundhouse Creative Entrepreneur alumni, Georgia has spoken on art and change at the Barbican, Southbank Centre and Wellcome Collection. She mentors for the Roundhouse and Arts Emergency. Georgia is developing Pudding, a discussion platform for audiences to digest cultural performances. She will cover what a creative producer does, tips for transitioning to a freelance career, and why you might not know that your dream job in the arts sector exists.