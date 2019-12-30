About this show

This genuinely is London’s most brutal open mic night. The show that’s launched a few careers and broken a thousand young comics’ hearts. The audience decides who survives as we take rollercoaster ride through the great, the good and the genuinely quite bizarre! 30 brand new acts attempt to survive for 5 minutes on the biggest stage in comedy while a merciless crowd either cheer them on or cuts them down in a hail of heckling.

Heroes will be born, villains will be booed and through it all, one act will be victorious and crowned King Gong. Come down and watch the carnage.

'If you haven’t been yet, you must go. A great night out...' – Time Out