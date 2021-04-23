About this show

A global superstar in the world of dance music, Judge Jules has been one of the scene's best known names for more than three decades. Now, he is giving audiences the chance to experience iconic dance classics through a ten-piece live band with himself at the helm. Combining the energy of specially-chosen outstanding musicians with his own inimitable presence behind the decks, Jules will take the audience on a tailor-made journey through dance music with vocals, hands-in-the-air moments and plenty of bass-lines that'll take you right back to your very ?rst rave. With creative free rein, Jules has curated every element of this performance. The music has been selected to represent the breadth and scale of his career with each track bespoke reinvented and reworked in a style unique to this live show, featuring brass, percussion, drums, bass guitar, lead guitar, keyboard, singers, and of course Judge Jules himself.