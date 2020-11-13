About this show

Boogie Woogie. Jools Holland needs little introduction. In 1973 he met up with Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook and formed Squeeze and with hits like 'Cool for Cats' and 'Up the Junction' Squeeze achieved spectacular success. In 1990 Jools sowed the seeds of the Rhythm and Blues Orchestra when he began touring with Squeeze's virtuoso drummer Gilson Lavis. This has evolved into a powerful and disciplined twelve-piece band, capable of selling out hundreds of shows a year all over Britain and Europe.