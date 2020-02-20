About this show

The critically acclaimed idiot John-Luke Roberts returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with another ridiculously long titled show this summer. It's a brand-new hour of extraordinary daft-hearted comedy. Expect to not know why you are laughing once more? even when he gives you the punchline first. Jokes about staring into the Nietzschean void, the stupid decisions of kings and how Pinocchio can save the world all might make appearances in this hour of absolute silliness. But who knows what could happen!