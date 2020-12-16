About this show

Singer, songwriter & pianist Joanna Eden returns for a concert of swinging Christmas inspired music, guaranteed to lift the hearts and put a spring in your lunchtime step. She enjoys a strong following among Crazy Coqs audiences following success with Jazz at The Movies Swinging Christmas, her Embraceable Ella show and her sold out Joni Mitchell music shows in London's Jazz Divas 2019 Series at The Pheasantry and Crazy Coqs earlier this year. Joanna was for nine years a vocal teacher and mentor of multi-Grammy winning singer Sam Smith. Joanna, with accomplished guitar virtuoso, Andres Lafone, makes a compelling musical duo.