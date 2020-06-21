About this show

Jim Carter is back! Join us for more fascinating conversations with some of the country's most beloved talent from stage and screen.

Malcolm Tucker himself (or you may know him as the Twelfth Doctor Who) Peter Capaldi will be joining forces with BAFTA-winner Dominic West who is best known for his roles in The Affair and The Wire. All proceeds from this special fundraising event are in aid of Kiln Theatre. Your support will help to create innovative productions, to make theatre available to our local community and to connect everyone, whatever their background, through the power of performance.