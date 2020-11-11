About this show

Multi-award-winning Jess Robinson is here with spot-on celebrity impressions, music and stunning vocal fireworks. Accompanied by prolific pianist, composer and Crazy Coqs regular, Michael Roulston - (Fascinating Aida, Dillie Keane, Sarah Louise Young, Christine Bovill), join Jess for electrifying musical comedy, masterful mimicry and dazzling singing as you're taken on a dizzying journey through hilarious improvised musical impressions and original songs, serving up a feast of styles and genres from classical to rock to hip hop. Strap in for a fun-packed hour as you're transported by the