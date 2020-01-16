About this show

You may know him from Dancing on Ice, but for the first time ever, Jason Gardiner bares all in his candidly funny, touchingly poignant, mind-blowingly honest (of course) debut one-man show.

Accompanied on piano by his supremely talented collaborator, Philip Foster, this show invites the audience into Jason's personal life as he shares his loves and losses, fame and pain. This musical menagerie takes you on a voyage from when he was a young boy struggling with a world that didn't understand him to the dizzying heights of TV fame. This is a powerhouse cabaret performance that feels more like a mini-musical full of hilarious stories with a few unexpected twists and turns.