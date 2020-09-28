About this show

On 19th March, Jason decided to serenade his mother and West End star Maria Friedman, on their mutual birthday, on social media. Various friends suggested he play more and, between 20th March and 3rd July, Jason went on to post 75 YouTube videos on different aspects of musical theatre. Shows covered included Broadway classics from Rodgers & Hammerstein and the Gershwins, songs written in Hollywood for stars like Betty Grable and Carmen Miranda, British shows from Noel Coward and Vivian Ellis, as well as Jason's own songs. Now happily back 'live', this Tony and Olivier nominated composer, lyricist and orchestrator, looks back on an extraordinary time finding joy in quarantine.