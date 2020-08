About this show

Janie Dee, one of Britain's most celebrated actresses, kicks off Crazy Coqs' September season with a mischievous and personal new solo show. Accompanied by her musical director Stephen Higgins and drawing on a broad repertoire of jazz, musical and classical songs, Janie reflects on her experience of enforced lock down from the crazy to the enlightening, from lentils to BBQs. Optimistic and entertaining, this evening is above all a celebration of being back together.