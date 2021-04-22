About this show

Janey Godley has been described as the most outspoken female stand-up in Britain. She is a regular guest on BBC Radio 4's Just a Minute, Saturday Live and Loose Ends, writes a weekly column for the Scotsman and an award-winning blog that receives half a million hits per week, and her autobiography, Handstands in the Dark, was a UK top ten bestseller. She's won international awards and receive rave reviews worldwide for her hilarious, sometimes shocking, but always true stories.

NEWS ALERT... Janey Godley and her soup pot are on tour. "Frank Open the door" get ready! So, tell all the Sandras, Big Frank and all the lassies fresh from Zumba to grab the soup pot and get ready for the "Queen of Scottish Comedy" coming to a town near you! Live voice overs and stand-up like you've never een before. Check out some hilarious patter from Big Tereeza in Torremolinos, Boris and his bawjaws and see Nicola up on the big screen with all the latest patter.