About this show

The Hypnotic Brass Ensemble is a family band consisting of 8 blood brothers trained in musical instrumentation since the tender ages of 4 & 5 by their father, jazz trumpeter/band leader Kelan Phil Cohran (Earth, Wind, & Fire, Chaka Khan, Sun Ra). The family toured the United States as the Phil Cohran Youth Ensemble, performing the complex jazz compositions of Cohran and other greats such as Duke Ellington, Count Basie, even classical Bach & Beethoven. However, the brothers were being exposed to the music of their own generation (hip-hop, rock, reggae) which they absorbed into the cosmic jazz style of their father. By 1999, the band of brothers had stopped playing with dad in order to find their own sound as the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble.