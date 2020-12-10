About this show

Huddle is a moving tale of a daddy penguin and his new chick learning how to thrive in spite of the odds. This online version, narrated by Madeline Appiah, uses instrumental music and beautiful hand-drawn animation to bring this atmospheric, snow-filled story to life. Whatever your age, we hope you'll join us in celebrating the season with this festive treat of a show.

We're delighted to have teamed up with Filskit Theatre to reimagine our 2019 festive hit show Huddle as a brand new Christmas digital theatre experience, and to be partnering with The Guardian once again to share this gorgeous story far and wide.

