About this show

UK Premiere. If One Keeps Walking is the latest work by Hagit Yakira Dance, who return to Sadler's Wells after curating a Wild Card evening in 2016. The piece is a site-responsive, experiential event beginning as an outdoor promenade performance, which then makes its way into the Lilian Baylis Studio. The show brings together a cast of five professional dancers performing alongside a cast of people of all ages and abilities, drawn from the local community in Islington, London. The audience is taken on a mindful journey beginning outside - walking and watching, in and through the urban environment, and following invitations from the performers who act as guides. The journey is simultaneously quiet, animated, solitary and united, culminating in live music from acclaimed composer Sabio Janiak, and a performance from the full cast. Boundaries between audience, performers and dancers are blurred in the creation of a unique communal experience.