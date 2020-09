About this show

In what is quickly becoming an annual tradition, big band favourite Guy Barker returns in 2020 with a swinging, soulful celebration of big band music with a Christmas twist! Guy Barker's inimitable mixture of jazz classics, unearthed treasures and Christmas oddities will put a swing in your step as the festive season kicks off. With Barker's musical mastery and illustrious guests raising the roof, Guy Barker's Big Band Christmas can convert even the grumpiest bah humbugs to the joy of Christmas.