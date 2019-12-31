About this show

Gingerline have created a whole. Entire. GAMESHOW. And you are invited to take part! That's right. Gingerline's TV Dinners is an unapologetic, tasty piece of nostalgic 90s fun.

WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENS AT TV DINNERS?

TV Dinners is filmed 'live' from our central London Studio. Here palates win points, and points win tasty prizes. Expect a 2-hour gameshow competition over four food based rounds.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

This is a game so how your food is won, delivered and eaten may require some team effort. Gingerline experiences are built around unpredictability and who are we to ruin the surprises in store.

As the name suggests diners should expect a 2-hour gameshow style battle of appetite, skill and culinary savvy in four competitive food based rounds. Guests will be put into one of 5 teams, who will compete with each other to win delicious prizes.

The food at Gingerline's TV Dinners will be a delicious 4 course set menu produced by their sister company and food partner Flavourology.