Following several sell out performances, award-winning actor and singer, Morgan James, returns with his one man show, combining his stories of growing up a "sensitive" boy in the 1980's in a small Welsh mining town with performances of George Michael's greatest songs. Ever since George's all too early and tragic death, Morgan has wanted to produce and perform a show that highlights the genius of George as a songwriter and celebrate the man and the music. Co-created with Alison Johnston, with musical arrangements by Noam Galperin, Morgan sings George's songs as a soundtrack to moments in his own life and shares his own stories of growing up "different", his early days in the cut throat acting industry and the highs and lows of becoming a proud out gay man. An unforgettable evening of laughter, storytelling and outstanding music.