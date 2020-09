About this show

Lou Sanders is one of Britain's fastest-rising and most original comedians. She is the champion of series eight of Taskmaster (DAVE) and other recent television appearances include The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS), Live at the Apollo (BBC), QI (BBC2), Travel Man: 48 Hours in? (Channel 4), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4).Guests include Carl Donnelly & Ray Badran.