About this show

Starting his comedy career as one of the hosts of the most popular show on Rome's Radio Globo, Francesco is at the forefront of the new generation of stand up comedians in Italy. During his sharp ascent, Francesco has won multiple awards and his TV appearances have included four series of Stand Up Comedy and three series of Comedy Central News on Comedy Central Italia. As a former political scientist, spending four years working as a press officer at the European Parliament, Francesco became disillusioned by the political sphere but found he had plenty of comedic material...