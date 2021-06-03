About this show

The FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Orchestra World Tour, presented by AWR Music Productions, is an electrifying new concert based entirely on the highly anticipated and groundbreaking game from SQUARE ENIX. Experience all-new symphonic arrangements based on composer Nobuo Uematsu's beloved FINAL FANTASY VII music, and the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE theme song Hollow.

Performed by the renowned Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, led by conductor Arnie Roth, with stunning, high-definition video scenes from the new game created exclusively for this concert by SQUARE ENIX.