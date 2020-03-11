About this show

The trio began arranging and uploading contemporary pop interpretations to YouTube in 2016. Since then, they have amassed over 250 million views across social media and were 'Classical Brit Award' nominees 2018. The trio have performed at some of the most prestigious venues in the UK and over the world. A unique blend of classical and contemporary production elements has elevated them to become Europe's most successful classical crossover string trio. Proud to be endorsed by Dolce & Gabbana, Hugo Boss and Yamaha.

Ember are a new-age, contemporary string trio consisting of virtuoso violinist Elliot and cellists Tom and Chris.