About this show

Dick might not be straight but he's pointing in the right direction. Called to London by the enormous dong of Big Ben, young country boy Richard Whittington arrives in the city in search of fun, fame and fortune. Where should he live? Who should he hang out with? What's with all the brunches? And why is Sainsbury's so SMALL? But before he can get settled, Dick is plunged headfirst into a great adventure that will make his name! Yes, this is one Dick that will soon be on everyone's lips.

Above The Stag's rude and romantic adult pantomimes are a riot of colourful characters, blending festive filth with timeless traditions like songs, sweet-throwing and very silly jokes. With ten years of total sell-outs, make sure to book early for a winter treat.