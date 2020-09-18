About this show

Returning to Crazy Coqs following her two acclaimed and sold out 2018 shows, and celebrating the reopening of London's leading jazz Cabaret room, we welcome the outstanding vocal delights of BBC broadcaster, Clare Teal. This further opportunity to hear her evocative voice spanning a wide range of delightful songs, combined with her self deprecating northern wit, makes these concerts a must get to Friday night out. Clare is equally at home on large stage venues, including the BBC Proms at The Albert Hall, The Cadogan Hall and the EFG London Jazz Festival with her Mini Big Band at St.John's Smith Square, as well as in smaller, intimate, club environments such as The Other Palace Studio, The Pheasantry and Crazy Coqs. For these two concerts at Crazy Coqs , Clare is once again joined by her regular accompanist, the brilliant pianist Jason Rebello, winner of the British Jazz Awards 2017 Best Pianist, followed by his triumphant concert in the 2018 London Jazz Festival. His eagerly awaited performance in the 2019 Steinway two-piano Festival concert with Julian Joseph was such an outstanding success that they returned earlier in 2020 for two sold out concerts.