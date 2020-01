About this show

Chris McCausland is blind and has toured the length and breadth of the country, across Europe and through into Asia with his unique brand of observational comedy. But don’t worry, its not all blind jokes, after all that would be about as dull as talking to a Man United fan! Instead, stand-up doesn’t get more random than this. From evil sofa beds and collective nouns to the true origins of the suicide bomber and the future of kettles.