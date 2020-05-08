About this show

Former stars of the multi award-winning Durham Revue and future Fringe legends Andrew and Ambika present a new sketch show, complete with seance. From dying onstage to straight-up dying, this is how two friends fill their time whilst waiting for the dead to arrive. From winners of the Derek Award for Best Sketch Show at the Edinburgh Fringe 2016 and 2017, Children of the Quorn is an hour of intelligent, original, high-energy comedy that will raise the roof and raise the dead. 'Gonna be huge unless they get real jobs' (Stevie Martin).