Famed for its sophisticated nightlife, the iconic venue on the Champs Elysees has been home to cabaret's elite including Marlene Dietrich, Edith Piaf, Shirley Maclaine, Liza Minnelli and Noel Coward to name just a few. For many years, headlining at the Lido in the glamourous revue "BONHEUR", Caroline introduced worldwide audiences to the longings, struggles and heartaches of Lola Lola with Nin at once being its mistress and muse. Caroline and her trio (piano, doublebass, and drums) led by Musical Director Sean Hargreaves, will transport you to the heart of Paris with an exciting repertoire that celebrates the cosmopolitan and multicultural nature of the city. Featuring songs from Gainsbourg, Ebb & Kander, Piazzolla, Grace Jones, Brel, Michel Legrand and Kurt Weill, let Nin's trademark smoky-jazz-inflected voice seduce you over and over.