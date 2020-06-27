About this show

Bobby Cronin returns to London for a one-night only concert this June. Join us for an evening full of brand-new compositions and classic Cronin tunes, performed by a line-up of West End artists. Bobby is an award-winning composer/writer. His recent credits include: Mary & Max, ?Til Death Do Us Part and Concrete Jungle (new version to play at the Leicester Square Theatre this summer). Since graduating from Yale, he composed numerous award-winning scores and songs for musical short films, which have been showcased at festivals all over the world.