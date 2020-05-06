About this show

Johann Sebastian Bach’s music has influenced so much of Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker’s choreography. Following the performances of Mitten wir im Leben sind/Bach6Cellosuiten at Sadler’s Wells in 2019, De Keersmaeker turns to him once more, this time with a large ensemble of 16 dancers, drawn from multiple generations of Rosas dancers. Twenty-three musicians from the B’Rock Orchestra, conducted by the violinist Amandine Beyer, play the six Brandenburg Concertos live and unabridged, with De Keersmaeker approaching the music as a ready-made score to be danced to.