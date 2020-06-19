About this show

After eighteen years serving with the Humberside Force, Alfie certainly has a lot of stories to tell, and after five years working the clubs Alfie certainly knows how to tell them. In this show he talks about the history of protest and riots through the ages, (including ones that he has been personally involved with) with lots of digressions regarding his experiences on the beat. Find out what it's like to be on the front line dealing with the most challenging awkward squad of them all: The General Public.

Fair Cop Unleashed is based on a dramatic real-life incident from Alfie's police casebook. Relive with him the thrilling ups and downs of the night a mysterious clown came to town and more than one life ended up in the balance. It was no laughing matter ? but this show certainly is! Enjoy Alfie's unique brand of humour hilariously woven together with his personal insights into his life on the front-line of the police force.