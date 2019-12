About this show

Alfie Brown is an observational comedian who observes (occasionally screaming) the hypocritical standards of censorship in popular music, the irresponsibility of producing bad art and the unscrupulous homogenisation of comedy, whilst making you laugh. He also (comedically) observes a world in which greed comes before truth and how the heavyweights of the culture industries keep us addicted for profit, whilst - still - making you laugh.